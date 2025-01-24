Telegram: setting up order notifications 

Telegram notifications allow you to quickly receive updates about orders from your website. This is a convenient and free addition, especially useful if clients or team members don’t frequently check email.

Here is a step-by-step guide to configure Telegram notifications:

1. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Integrations → Order notifications.

2. Scroll to Telegram section

3. Then find our bot @MenavitaBot in Telegram. You can message it directly or add it to a group chat.

4. Send the command /start in the chat with the bot. The bot will respond with the chat identifier (it might be negative in case of a group chat).

5. In 🌱kvitly telegram extension settings click on Add new chat button.

6. Fill in the needed information: notification name and the chat id from the bot.

7. Click “Enable.”

The only thing left to do now is enabling the notification you’ve just added in form automations. To do so, follow these steps:

1. Navigate to Settings → Forms and create a new form or select an existing one.

2. In the form settings, select the Automations tab

3. Check the checkboxes of the notifications you want to enable after after order or payment.

💡If you need to send notifications to different people (e.g., a manager, accountant), you can create multiple chats and set up automation individually for each one.

With these steps, you’ll receive all crucial updates about orders directly in Telegram!