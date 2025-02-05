Webhook. Integrate with anything.

In more complex flows and business processes, it’s often necessary to take specific actions after receiving an order, such as notifying managers or adding data to a third-party system (i.e. the CRM that the company already uses). For these purposes, a special notification technology called Webhook is commonly used. Webhooks allow you to send orders data to any system when an event occurs on your site hosted on 🌱kvitly.

To add such order notifications, you need to enable Webhooks integration. Here is a step-by-step guide:

1. In your 🌱kvitly Dashboard navigate to Integrations → Orders export and find a section with Webhook there.

2. Click on Add new notification and click on the line that shows us.

3. Fill in the needed fields: Title (with an internal name for this notification) and Destination address (the URL where we will send the orders you receive through website forms).

4. Enable the integration.

5. Navigate to Settings → Forms and enable the notification you added in the Automations section of the corresponding form settings.

Once the above steps are complete, the Webhook is configured. Data from forms submitted on your website will be sent, in addition to all other notifications, to the specified URL.

Webhooks send requests in JSON format with the following structure:

{ "fields": [ { "label": "fieldLabel", "data": "fieldData", } ] }

Example data:

{ "fields": [ { "label": "Name", "data": "John Doe" }, { "label": "Email", "data": "johndoe@gmail.com" } ] }

Webhooks can be utilized for tasks such as:

Notifying managers (via email, messengers, or other channels).

Automatically processing form data in a CRM or ERP system.

Initiating additional processes, like inserting data into a database or creating a task in another system.

This integration will fill the gap, when something that you need is not available in 🌱kvitly as direct integration.