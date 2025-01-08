What is 🌱kvitly?

💡 A few words about our service and how you can grow your business with us.

With 🌱kvitly, you can create websites and stores, get orders and accept payments, communicate with clients, and automate your business processes—all without complex setups or technical knowledge.

From now on, no need to connect dozens of services to launch and grow your business with ease. Watch our overview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mjQGuEgxBE

Create a website for your business

Let AI make a draft or choose a template that works best for you, customize it in our drag-and-drop Visual Editor, and publish a beautiful website that tells the world the story of your business to find partners and clients.

Visual Editor. Simple design and content management.

Built-in Analytics. Tracks visits and conversions automatically.

Form Builder. Easy-to-use form builder for collecting leads.

Easy-to-use form builder for collecting leads. Search Engine Optimization. Optimize pages for SEO with settings for meta-tags, redirects, favicons, and more.

Create sales landing pages for services

Easily create a one-page site with pre-made blocks, get orders, and sell your services. Built-in analytics helps you track page performance.

Design Editor. Pages are built from pre-made blocks and look great on mobile and desktops.

Online payments. Set up payments in just two clicks.

Lead collection. Add forms anywhere on the page to maximize leads.

Create an online store in 5 minutes

Add products with descriptions and photos, and we'll automatically build a real storefront for you. Manage products, shipping, payments, and track orders all in one place.

Product Variants. Selling different variations of one product? This is easy to set up.

Multiple payment options. Let your clients chose the most convenient way to pay.

Order management. Track all orders in one system.

Get paid online

Connect payment systems, and your customers can pay for purchases online easily and securely. Invoicing and receiving payments have become very simple!

Connect payment systems for quick, secure payments. Invoicing and payments processing are easy as never before.

No commission. We don't charge a commission on your clients' payments and never will.

Security. We direct your clients to secure payment pages and don't store their payment method details.

Automated email sending

Create beautiful emails and trigger them for specific events, like new orders or payments.

Order notifications. Update clients on their order status.

Mailing integrations. Automatically create mailing lists within external services for batch campaigns.

Communicate with clients

All orders go directly into a convenient CRM system where you can track their status, make notes, or tag them. Never miss a client.

Order management. Easily view and edit order statuses.

Contact management. Export contacts for any purposes.

Basic features

A few things you get with any plan and any 🌱kvitly service:

Hosting. We reliably store your data throughout your subscription.

Mobile interfaces. Your sites will look equally good on screens of different sizes.

Custom domain. Easily connect a unique domain to your website on any plan.

Support. We have a robust knowledge base about the product and are always ready to help in chat.

Continuous improvement. We improve the service daily to give your business more capabilities.

Seamless experience. Manage everything in one place.

Examples of websites created with 🌱kvitly.

What’s the price?

Creating a website with 🌱kvitly is free, meaning you don't pay for the development of the website itself. You also have no time limits for creating the site (after 7 trial days, the website will be archived, but you will still have access to editing).

You only need to pay for 2 things, just like all website owners:

Domain:

.by or .бел domains — 33 BYN per year

Other domains — as per registrar rates

Website hosting (choose your subscription plan):

For Belarus

"Starter" — 0 Br/month. Completely free forever!

"Basic" — 154.80 Br per year (15.50 Br/month)

"Advanced" — 310.80 Br per year (32.50 Br/month)

For Russia

"Starter" — 0 ₽. Completely free forever!

"Basic" — 3588 ₽ per year (375.00 ₽/month)

"Advanced" — 7188 ₽ per year (750.00 ₽/month)

You can check out the detailed plan comparison here.