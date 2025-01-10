When updating social media information for your site, it’s important to remember that social platforms often cache (save) old data. This means it may take some time for new descriptions or images to appear.

How to refresh cached data faster

For Telegram

Open the bot @WebpageBot.

Click the “Start” button.

Send the link for which you need to clear the cache.

The bot will respond with a refreshed preview.

For Facebook: Go to the link https://developers.facebook.com/tools/debug/?locale=ru_RU

In the "Sharing Debugger" tab, enter the link and click the "Debug" button.

Once debugging is complete, the information will be updated immediately.

For LinkedIn: Go to the link https://www.linkedin.com/post-inspector/inspect/