help/page/label
Why doesn’t favicon appear in search ads?
Sometimes, your favicon may not display in advertisements. This happens because some advertising platforms have their own requirements. Follow the instructions to upload the image separately.
For Google, you can use business information assets to include your company’s name and logo in text ads. These will appear on both mobile devices and desktops, helping you build brand recognition, attract new clients, and strengthen relationships with existing ones.
For more details, check out the Google Ads Help page on Business Information Assets.