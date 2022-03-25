online presence
We make it easy to run business
With 🌱kvitly you can create web pages and start getting orders in a few minutes. The further the better: promote yourself, integrate online payments, automate routine, and always have the latest data.
Build websites in visual editor. No code
You can start with one of the tailored templates and adjust it as you need. Within a few clicks publish a website to describe your business and find partners and clients.
- Visual design-editor
- Simple system to manage your site design and content.
- Built-in analytics
- Automated data collection about your website visits and performance.
- Requests collection forms
- Intuitive form builder for capturing leads.
- Search optimization (SEO)
- SEO settings for pages, redirects, favicons, and much more.
Landing Pages for products and services
Build one-pagers yourself with our collection of blocks or based on templates. Capture leads and get payments. Measure your performance with built-in or integrated analytics tools.
- Design-Editor
- Pages are easily built from pre-made blocks and look great.
- Online payments
- Connect payment processors in 2 clicks.
- Leads capture
- Put the forms where you need them to get more and more leads.
Online store in few clicks
Add your products with photos — and we will create a beautiful shopping experience for your clients. Manage your products, deliveries and payments, collect orders and promote yourself, all in one service.
- Products variants
- You have few variations of the same product? Configure it easily.
- Orders management
- Track our orders in one place and you’ll always know what's going on.
- Variety of payment methods
- Let your customers pay the way they want.
Let AI do the work
Tell us what you do, and our AI will craft the first version of the website just for you. What's next? Whatever you want!
Tells your story
- A few words about your business are all it takes for our AI to generate website copy, social media posts, and promotional content tailored to you.
Always here to help
- Our AI understands your business, so you can ask for advice anytime—whether it’s about your matters, or how to get the most out of 🌱kvitly.
Perfect drafts, every time
- Need a fresh take? If something doesn’t feel right, our AI can instantly regenerate content until it’s just the way you want it.
Being paid online is easy as never before
Integrate with one of payment services and get money for your services instantly and safely. Invoicing and payments are really simple — just pick your payment provider, add it to your website and that's it!
- No commission
- We’re not charging any fees for processing your payments and we won’t do it.
- Security
- We send your client to the secure pages of the payment gateways and do not store their data.
Send emails on triggers
Create emails and trigger them automatically based on events like successful payment or order creation. Use pre-built email chains or develop your scenarios. Manage mass email campaigns.
- Transactional emails
- Keep your clients posted about the statuses of their orders.
- Email services
- Maintain mailing lists in other services for email campaigns.
Manage your clients
Your leads will get directly to an easy-to-use CRM where you can build your pipelines for orders, make notes or mark them in any possible way. No one is gonna get missed!
- Order management
- Collect your orders in one place, edit and process them and always be on top of your business.
- Contacts collection
- Build your contact base and download the info for mass processing.
Solutions for any needs
You need more? Or maybe you already use some other service in your operations? No problem, most likely we're already integrated with it! Websites on 🌱kvitly can be easily connected to dozens of other services: Google Docs, live chats, pop-ups, etc. Use it all to build exactly what you need.
We've got your back!
We're serious. Let's grow together.
Amazing support
We're always here to help you solve your business challenges.
Built-in onboarding
Including the collection of materials on how to start and grow your business.
Clear interface
We've built the system to be intuitive and easy to use, so that you're never lost.
It goes without saying
Just a few things you will get on any plan with any product on 🌱kvitly
Hosting
- We safely store your data throughout your subscription period and a little more.
Mobile-friendly
- Your pages and emails will look equally good on screens of all sizes.
Your domain
- Sure thing — you can easily attach your custom domain on any plan.
Help and support
- We prepared a robust knowledge base and are ready to respond in chat.
Neverending improvement
- We constantly improve our platform for you to have more and more possibilities.
Smooth experience
- With all tools in one place we can ensure the best experience for you and your clients.
Are you ready?
Explore 🌱kvitly with no limits within the trial period of 14 days. No commitment, no credit card required.
Let’s try!