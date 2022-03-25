More clients for auto businesswith a smart AI-assistant
Create, promote, and manage your business with easy-to-use tools tailored for car washes, repair shops, and driving schools.
How can 🌱kvitly help?
We enable automotive businesses get online quickly. Our AI-assistant automates marketing and promotion, so you can focus on what matters most – delivering excellent service.
Your website in minutes
- Our AI Assistant will generate a professional website for you, or you can choose from ready-made templates designed specifically for your business.
Content support
- Add details about your services, photos, and contact information. AI will craft website copy and provide content recommendations.
Launch and promotion
- Publish your website and start getting orders today. The AI-assistant will continue supporting your marketing and promotions.
Do you run a car wash?
Focus on delivering quality service with speed, modern equipment, and eco-friendly products to show you care about your clients and the environment. Let 🌱kvitly handle the rest.
- Create your website.
- Our AI Assistant helps you showcase your service’s strengths with an easy-to-update site.
- Enable online booking.
- Simplify booking with an intuitive system that reduces unnecessary calls and prevents client loss.
- Promotion.
- Get noticed with search engine optimization and targeted marketing campaigns powered by AI-crafted content.
Is your business a repair shop?
Show clients they can trust you by clearly presenting your services, client reviews, and transparent pricing. Make booking appointments simple and rewarding with loyalty programs and discounts.
- Online booking.
- Your potential clients can easily navigate your site, learn about your services, and book appointments.
- Simple requests management.
- Use a built-in CRM to store all essential client data and order history. Export data for email campaigns or automate certain processes.
- Marketing campaigns.
- Our AI-assistant will help with ideas and texts for social media, partnerships, or promotional events.
Driving school and lessons
Provide a modern and comfortable learning experience: an easy-to-use website, simple booking, and testimonials to build trust in your services. 🌱kvitly makes it all possible.
- Organise learning materials.
- Create course pages and share them with students, ensuring all resources are always accessible.
- Manage applications.
- Let clients easily book lessons while you keep track of all students, send invoices for online payments, and manage schedules.
- Trust and promotion.
- Publish reviews to boost credibility while your AI assistant helps with promotional content.
Why 🌱kvitly is a good choice
Quick launch
- Build a professional website or store in just minutes with AI or use pre-made templates.
Effortless marketing
- Get ideas and copy for promotions with the help of the AI Assistant.
Support you can count on
- Reach out to us via chat or email – we’re always ready to assist.
All-in-one tool
- Website, CRM, payments, emails, promotions – one solution for all your needs.
Are you ready?
Explore 🌱kvitly with no limits within the trial period of 7 days. No commitment, no credit card required.
Let’s try!
Frequently asked questions
Still have something unanswered? Contact us, and we're sure we can clear things up.
- How long does it take to create a website?
- Creating a website takes just a few minutes with our AI Assistant and ready-made templates tailored for the automotive industry: car washes, repair shops, and driving schools.
- Can I integrate online booking?
- Yes, our platform supports online booking services, and you can also manage client records and requests directly from the admin panel.
- Is 🌱kvitly good for my business?
- We have everything you need to showcase your car wash, repair shop, or driving school online, attract new customers, manage requests, appointments, and payments, and accept online payments.
- What does your AI-assistant do?
- Our AI Assistant helps with website content creation, SEO, data analysis, personalized campaigns, and email marketing.