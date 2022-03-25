More clients for auto businesswith a smart AI-assistant

Create, promote, and manage your business with easy-to-use tools tailored for car washes, repair shops, and driving schools.

How can 🌱kvitly help?

We enable automotive businesses get online quickly. Our AI-assistant automates marketing and promotion, so you can focus on what matters most – delivering excellent service.

Your website in minutes

Our AI Assistant will generate a professional website for you, or you can choose from ready-made templates designed specifically for your business.

Content support

Add details about your services, photos, and contact information. AI will craft website copy and provide content recommendations.

Launch and promotion

Publish your website and start getting orders today. The AI-assistant will continue supporting your marketing and promotions.

Do you run a car wash?

Focus on delivering quality service with speed, modern equipment, and eco-friendly products to show you care about your clients and the environment. Let 🌱kvitly handle the rest.

Create your website.
Our AI Assistant helps you showcase your service’s strengths with an easy-to-update site.
Enable online booking.
Simplify booking with an intuitive system that reduces unnecessary calls and prevents client loss.
Promotion.
Get noticed with search engine optimization and targeted marketing campaigns powered by AI-crafted content.

Is your business a repair shop?

Show clients they can trust you by clearly presenting your services, client reviews, and transparent pricing. Make booking appointments simple and rewarding with loyalty programs and discounts.

Online booking.
Your potential clients can easily navigate your site, learn about your services, and book appointments.
Simple requests management.
Use a built-in CRM to store all essential client data and order history. Export data for email campaigns or automate certain processes.
Marketing campaigns.
Our AI-assistant will help with ideas and texts for social media, partnerships, or promotional events.

Driving school and lessons

Provide a modern and comfortable learning experience: an easy-to-use website, simple booking, and testimonials to build trust in your services. 🌱kvitly makes it all possible.

Organise learning materials.
Create course pages and share them with students, ensuring all resources are always accessible.
Manage applications.
Let clients easily book lessons while you keep track of all students, send invoices for online payments, and manage schedules.
Trust and promotion.
Publish reviews to boost credibility while your AI assistant helps with promotional content.

Why 🌱kvitly is a good choice

Quick launch

Build a professional website or store in just minutes with AI or use pre-made templates.

Effortless marketing

Get ideas and copy for promotions with the help of the AI Assistant.

Support you can count on

Reach out to us via chat or email – we’re always ready to assist.

All-in-one tool

Website, CRM, payments, emails, promotions – one solution for all your needs.

Are you ready?

Explore 🌱kvitly with no limits within the trial period of 7 days. No commitment, no credit card required.
Frequently asked questions

Still have something unanswered? Contact us, and we're sure we can clear things up.

How long does it take to create a website?
Creating a website takes just a few minutes with our AI Assistant and ready-made templates tailored for the automotive industry: car washes, repair shops, and driving schools.
Can I integrate online booking?
Yes, our platform supports online booking services, and you can also manage client records and requests directly from the admin panel.
Is 🌱kvitly good for my business?
We have everything you need to showcase your car wash, repair shop, or driving school online, attract new customers, manage requests, appointments, and payments, and accept online payments.
What does your AI-assistant do?
Our AI Assistant helps with website content creation, SEO, data analysis, personalized campaigns, and email marketing.