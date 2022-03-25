AI-powered growth foryour beauty business
Are you offering services, selling something, or condicting trainings in the beauty industry? Get online with tools that make launch and promotion your business easy.
How can 🌱kvitly help?
Launch online quickly and easily. Let our AI assistant handle promotion content so you can focus on delivering great service.
Your website in minutes
- Build a website with AI or pick a ready-to-use template that suits your business.
Content support
- Add service details, photos, and contacts, and AI will generate text and content suggestions.
Promotion
- Go live and start getting orders today while AI supports your marketing efforts.
Website about your services
Whether it’s nails, brows, lashes, makeup, tattoos, a salon, or anything else – showcase your work with an elegant website.
- Visual website editor.
- Create a website with AI or templates in minutes, and update it easily in visual editor.
- Online booking.
- Get leads, track and manage your client requests effortlessly. No more missed appointments.
- Promotion tools.
- Boost your visibility with SEO and marketing campaigns using AI-generated content.
Course for beauty professionals
Build trust by showing your courses and workshops, add relevant client reviews and transapent pricing. Make booking easy.
- Simple booking.
- A clear website helps clients explore, evaluate, and sign up for your courses.
- Easy lead management.
- Use a built-in CRM to store all your client data and automate communications your students.
- Build trust.
- Share real course reviews and let AI assist with other promotional content.
E-commerce for your beauty products
Selling to professionals or directly to end customers? It’s all possible with 🌱kvitly’s simple online store.
- Manage your inventory.
- Keep your catalog updated so your website always reflects product availability.
- Order management.
- Simplify purchasing, payment, and delivery options to avoid missing any customers.
- Marketing.
- Leverage our AI-generated content to boost your SEO and run marketing campaigns.
Why 🌱kvitly is a good choice
Quick launch
- Build a professional website or store in just minutes with AI or use pre-made templates.
Effortless marketing
- Get ideas and copy for promotions with the help of the AI Assistant.
Support you can count on
- Reach out to us via chat or email – we’re always ready to assist.
All-in-one tool
- Website, CRM, payments, emails, promotions – one solution for all your needs.
Frequently asked questions
Still have something unanswered? Contact us, and we're sure we can clear things up.
- How long does it take to create a website?
- Creating a website takes just a few minutes with our AI Assistant and ready-made templates tailored for the beauty industry: beauty services, products sales or courses and workshops.
- Can I integrate online booking?
- Yes, our platform supports online booking services, and you can also manage client records and requests directly from the admin panel.
- Is 🌱kvitly good for my business?
- We have everything you need to showcase your beauty business, attract new customers, manage requests, appointments, and payments, and getting paid online.
- What does your AI-assistant do?
- Our AI Assistant helps with website content creation, SEO, data analysis, personalized campaigns, and email marketing.