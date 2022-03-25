Take your practiceto the next level
Do you work with clients through regular meetings? Streamline your routine: a website to attract new clients, manage requests, appointments, and payments, and accept online payments.
Elegant website
- Create a website from ready-made blocks in a visual builder and tell your story. Use it to promote yourself online.
Simple CRM
- Keep track of all consultation requests in one place, make notes, and manage basic payment records.
Payments in a few clicks
- Make payments easy for you and your clients: payments of any amount, invoicing, and notifications.
Show that you can be trusted
On our platform, you can easily create a website and present yourself in a way that makes people want to work with you. Use your website to promote your services and schedule consultations.
- Tell your story.
- In simple terms, share who you are, your qualifications, and experience. Do you have any publications or videos? Your website is the perfect place for that. Help your future clients get to know and understand you.
- Describe your services.
- List the types of inquiries you handle, the formats of work available, and your service pricing.
- Schedule a consultation.
- Create a simple form that clients can fill out to contact you. This will help you gather all inquiries in one place and manage them efficiently.
Organize your clients
Do you get inquiries from different sources? It’s time to gather them in one system so that no one is forgotten. You can easily see all your new clients and those you are currently working with.
- Lists and notes.
- Each client has a profile card where all orders are visible. You can label clients, keep internal notes, and assign them different statuses.
- Payment tracking.
- Each client can have a list of orders, making all payments visible. The entire history is right at your fingertips.
Make it easy to pay you
With 🌱kvitly, there’s no need to send clients your account number along with detailed payment instructions. Give your clients the ability to pay as they would do it in an online store, and you'll always know who has paid and how.
- Invoicing.
- Create orders for your clients for the required amount and send them a payment link. Yes, it’s that simple.
- Custom amount payments.
- Do you want the client to decide how many sessions they will pay for? Let them place an order and specify the amount, and you can manage their balance.
Promotion and automation capabilities
Analytics
- Easily track where your visitors are coming from and how they turn into leads, so you can optimize your marketing and grow your practice.
Order notifications
- Don’t miss a single client - get notifies about new requests in the most convenient way: in letters, via SMS or messengers.
Automated client emails
- Set up emails to your clients to explain them what will happen after the request or to confirm payment.
Multiple flows
- Separate registration for the first session, payments, and subscriptions to newsletters and work with these requests differently.
Plan for every business
Pick the plan that suits your business best. You can always change it later.
🌱 Start
For small business websites, landing and promo pages. Add your domain name. To start at ease.
Includes
- One page and up to 50 products
- Orders management
- Your domain
- Basic integrations
🪴 Basic
For solid websites and small e-commerce. Payments, order management and marketing for development and promotion.
Includes
- Up to 100 pages and 500 products
- Order management
- Your domain
- More integrations
- Advanced e-commerce customisation
- SSL-certificate
🌳 Premium
For websites and stores that need unique features. Custom code, sophisticated automations and no limits.
Includes
- Up to 1000 pages and 1000 products
- Orders export
- Your domain
- All available integrations
- Export to marketplaces
- SSL-certificate
- Advanced marketing possibilities
- Disabling our branding
