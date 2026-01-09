We always strive to be honest and open with you, so we're excited to share some great news. Our founder, Yahor Kuryanovich, recently gave an interview to Website Planet! He talked about how artificial intelligence is transforming the world of business online presence and how 🌱kvitly makes these technologies simple and accessible for all of you.

What did he discuss?

In the interview, Yahor shared many interesting insights about our journey and what makes 🌱kvitly special:

Our journey from idea to 🌱kvitly: Read about how we started 10 years ago with simple builders like "Staronka" and "Koshyk," and how it all transformed into one powerful platform that has everything for your business. AI isn't just a feature; it's the foundation of everything we do!

Website or landing page? We know the difference! Discussed how a regular website differs from a landing page and why it's important for us to create tools that fit your specific goals. We understand your needs and offer two distinct paths tailored to different purposes.

E-commerce that stands out: Our approach to e-commerce is all about simplicity and convenience. Yahor shared how AI can help you create unique landing pages for each of your products, making it easier for you to promote them!

Our AI Business Sidekick: Imagine having a personal expert who knows everything about your business! That's our AI Business Sidekick, integrated right into 🌱kvitly. It helps with routine tasks, offers advice, and is always ready to chat about your venture.

Who is 🌱kvitly for? We create 🌱kvitly for every small business. Whether you're a solopreneur or part of a growing team, we're here to support you every step of the way. We know how challenging it can be, and that's why we strive to make your life easier.

What's next? We have many exciting launches planned for 2025, so stay tuned!

We hope this interview helps you better understand how 🌱kvitly can become your reliable partner in the world of online business.