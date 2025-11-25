Roadmap

What's next for 🌱kvitly?

We're constantly working to make 🌱kvitly better. Here's what we have planned for the near future and little about what we've already achieved.

Mission statement background featuring Egor
Kvitly logo

Our mission is simple: we want to empower small businesses to dream big and give you access to world-class tooling so that you can focus on what matters most while we take care of the tech.

Egor Kuryanovich
🌱kvitly founder

Our path for 2026

We are evolving the platform to help you handle more business tasks in one single place.

Native marketing tools

We want you to be able to configure pop-ups and banners directly within 🌱kvitly. No need for 3rd party integrations to launch promotions or capture leads.

E-commerce improvements

We're planning on enhancing the sales experience with dedicated flows for digital products, improved site search, and flexible delivery configurations

Fine tuning

We’ll be adding more requested integrations, smoothing out existing flows, and making platform adjustments based on your feedback.

Native App?

Not sure yet, but we are exploring the development of a native app to make order management even more convenient when you're on the go.

Want more in 🌱kvitly?Just let us know!

Submit a feature request
Try 🌱kvitly for free

Latest updates

Here is the feed with the latest releases from our team. We are constantly improving the service to give you more opportunities.