Updates
Yahor Kuryanovich
Founder 🌱kvitly
We're constantly working to make 🌱kvitly better. Here's what we have planned for the near future and little about what we've already achieved.
We are evolving the platform to help you handle more business tasks in one single place.
Native marketing tools
We want you to be able to configure pop-ups and banners directly within 🌱kvitly. No need for 3rd party integrations to launch promotions or capture leads.
E-commerce improvements
We're planning on enhancing the sales experience with dedicated flows for digital products, improved site search, and flexible delivery configurations
Fine tuning
We’ll be adding more requested integrations, smoothing out existing flows, and making platform adjustments based on your feedback.
Native App?
Not sure yet, but we are exploring the development of a native app to make order management even more convenient when you're on the go.
Here is the feed with the latest releases from our team. We are constantly improving the service to give you more opportunities.
