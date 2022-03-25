We have a new feature for you — now you can publish Articles directly on your 🌱kvitly website! It’s a great way to run a blog, share news, post helpful guides, case studies, or simply tell your brand's story to your customers.

How does it work?

You’ll find a new section in your Dashboard called Articles. It works just like a product catalog, but for your Articles:

Simple setup: just add a headline, text, cover image, category, and author.

Automatic pages generation: when you publish your website, we automatically create a separate, beautiful page for every article and category (if enabled).

Professional design: every Article and Category page follows a clean, adaptive template that includes your global menu and footer.

Configurable links: all posts have clear, customizable URLs, perfect for social media or email newsletters.

Below is an example of how the Category page looks:

Just like with products, you aren't limited to automatic pages. You can add an "Articles" section to any page of your website via the Design Editor. Simply pick the "Articles" section layout you like most and choose what you want to display.

What are Articles for?

This feature is perfect for content that shares a similar structure but needs different text and images. Currently, we offer one elegant template, with even more customization options coming in the future.

Use it for:

Business blogs to build trust with your audience.

Regular updates or news about your products.

SEO-friendly content: You can fine-tune the SEO parameters for every single article to help people find you on Google.

Is this included in my plan?

Yes!

Free plan: Up to 5 published Articles.

Grow plan: Up to 50 publications.

Thrive plan: No limits at all.

Try this new feature today and give your website more life and fresh content!