We have some exciting news for those of you growing businesses in Europe or looking to expand there.

We’ve officially launched our new European server at eu.kvitly.com. It’s physically located in Germany, which means it’s fully GDPR-compliant right out of the box.

We know that dealing with EU regulations can feel like a lot for a small business. To make things easier, we’ve included a few tools to help you stay compliant:

Cookie Control. With our CookieYes integration, your visitors can easily choose which cookies they want to allow or disable.

Consent in Forms. You can now add a specific "Consent" field to your forms. It’s a simple way to link your privacy policy and make sure you’re collecting all the necessary permissions gracefully.

Right to be Forgotten. If a customer asks to have their data removed, you can delete their contact info from your dashboard in just a few clicks. We've got you covered.

For our whitelabel partners, this means we can now set up your agency instance directly in the EU region. All your clients' data will stay exactly where you need it to be.

At 🌱kvitly, we want to make the technical side of business feel simple so you can focus on growth. Head over to eu.kvitly.com and start building your presence in Europe today.