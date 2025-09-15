Meet the new Visual Editor

Building a website should be simple, fast, and enjoyable. That’s why we’ve updated our Visual Editor, and it’s now easier to use, more intuitive, and ready for new features. This update is one of the biggest steps forward for our service.

What’s new?

Honestly, almost everything. We’ve completely reworked how section settings work to make them simpler for you and to give us the ability to add more configuration options and features in the future. But let’s go step by step.

First, we’ve completely changed the way editing works. The Visual Editor still instantly shows all your changes and previews your website exactly as it will look when published. But now, design and text editing happen in side panels only. This gives you more control to make your texts look just the way you want. Editing is still super easy — just click on the element you want to change, and continue working in the side panel.

Second, we’ve organized section settings into categories, making it much easier to find what you need.

Third, while working on this update, we practically rebuilt every section you can add to your website, fixing tons of minor bugs and inconsistencies, and introducing new customization options. Here are a few examples:

You can now set aspect ratios for grid sections so images stay aligned and don’t “jump” around.

Images have a new “shadow” effect.

You can disable buttons, forms, and images in blocks where it wasn’t possible before.

On top of that, album settings are now easier, we’ve added more tips and explanations throughout the Editor, forms are clearer, and menu settings are now dramatically simpler.

What’s next?

We know building a website is often harder than it seems. Our goal is to make the process as easy as possible — so you spend less time building, while still getting a beautiful, functional website with minimal effort. That’s why our next steps will focus on:

Bringing AI into the areas where it can help the most;

Redesigning sections so your sites look even better.

And, of course, we’ll continue to improve the editor so it can support all of your ideas (and ours!). Stay tuned!

This update means a lot to us — it’s an important milestone for 🌱kvitly. We’d love to hear your feedback. If you have ideas for improvements, please don't hesitate to contact us through our website chat or email us at hello@kvitly.com.