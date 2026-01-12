Hey there 👋

As you might know, 🌱kvitly has been around for quite a while (since 2015!), and the internet has changed a lot since we started. To be honest, we’ve tried updating designs of websites built with us before, but with a small team and a big commitment to not breaking things for our existing Clients, we didn’t do as great a job as we wanted.

But it’s time for a real change, and it’s happening right now!

We’re currently in the middle of a massive rebuild of how 🌱kvitly websites look and feel. We expect to roll out this update between early and mid-February.

So, what’s changing?

Actually, everything and nothing at the same time.

We are sticking to our core approach: pre-built sections with smart settings. This is a deliberate choice. We’re not fans of "over-complicated" builders where you can move every pixel. Why? Because we want to keep our promise of simplicity. By limiting the "chaos," we make sure your website always looks professional and does its job without you needing a degree in design.

However, inside those sections, everything is getting a major upgrade: better proportions, refined typography, consistent colors, and fresh element variations.

We’re working fast, but we’re not rushing. Our priority is making sure your current websites stay perfectly intact during the transition. Below is sneak peek at the biggest updates (these are not final designs and it still migth change in details, but will be like this directionally).

Navigation menu

It’s the heart of your site. Our new menu is much sleeker — with smoother animations for mobile and desktop, better layouts for your logos, and more space for your contact info.

Forms & Checkout

Forms should help you get leads, not get in the way. We’re refreshing the design of every form to make it look modern and feel seamless for your customers.

And the same happens with the entire checkout flow for ecommerce websites.

Refreshed Sections

We are revising every single block to ensure they look fresh and consistent. Plus, we’re improving the mobile editor so you’ll see exactly how your site looks on a phone while you’re building it.

Is it just about looks?

Not at all! To make these visual changes, we had to completely rebuild the architecture of our sections. This "under the hood" work makes the foundation of your website much stronger and opens the door for even more design flexibility in the future.

We’re beyond excited to see what you’ll build with these new tools. As always, feel free to reach out and tell us what you think. We’re here to help your business grow!