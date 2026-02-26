To your agency, with love from 🌱kvitly

Here we’ve always believed that technology should be an accelerator for your business, not a hurdle.

When we launched on AppSumo in January, we included a white-label tier almost as an experiment. We knew we could do it, and we had a couple of pilot agencies deployed manually. We didn’t expect much noise around it, but you proved us wrong!

The response from agencies and consultants was incredible. It fully validated our hypothesis: people want to provide a professional, branded experience to their clients without the technical headache. So, we got to work.

From weeks to an hour 🚀

Setting up a dedicated instance used to be a manual process that could take up to two weeks of back-and-forth. We’ve automated the heavy lifting. Now, your instance can be live and ready to go in about an hour. We’re also working toward giving you full, direct control over this setup in the future.

Agency Dashboard: your control center

We’ve launched a dedicated Agency Dashboard within 🌱kvitly so you can manage your community in one clear view. No more jumping between tabs or wondering what’s happening. Now you can see:

Your Users: Who registered and what they’re building.

Who registered and what they’re building. Your Websites: Which websites are active and which plans they’re on.

Which websites are active and which plans they’re on. Branding & Settings: View your DNS, visual assets, and color palette (changing them is still only available through support).

View your DNS, visual assets, and color palette (changing them is still only available through support). Billing: Quickly check your available license slots.

Managing clients with ease

We built a way for you to hand-pick which websites should be available within your white-label instance. Your workflow now looks like this:

Build: You create a website for your client on your platform. Invite: Your client signs up. Share: Through the Agency Dashboard, you link that website to one of your license slots and you give your clients access to their website.

Voila! Your clients log in and see only their project. They get full access to the AI helper, analytics, and CRM—all under your brand.

Note that if you want to edit the website that was initially created by your client, you would need to give yourself access to this website via the Agency Dashboard.

How it works

We know that technical setups can be confusing, so here’s how we look at the world:

Users (you and your clients) have access to Websites .

(you and your clients) have access to . Websites are linked to Licenses .

are linked to . Licenses belong to your Agency.

If you want to handle high-level management (like linking a site to a license), use the Agency Dashboard in 🌱kvitly. If you want to edit a site’s content, just log in to your own Agency Instance and edit the website right there.

New websites start with a 14-day Trial. To keep them running longer, just link them to a license slot. You can unlink them at any time to free up space.

If you already have some websites created in 🌱kvitly and need to make them available in your Agency instance, they will be automatically available when we spin up your instance and link a license to it.

Custom templates

While this isn't fully "self-service" yet, it’s coming! You can create your master website to use as a template for your clients. Just let us know which one you want to use, and we’ll set it up as a template for you.

We’re building this together

For a small business or agency, your reputation is everything. We hope these updates help you provide a better experience for your customers and give you the space to grow even faster.

This is just the first version of the Agency view, and we have much more planned. We’ll be updating things constantly based on your feedback. We are genuinely excited to be building this platform with you.

Ready to try it out? Drop us a message in the chat! We’re always happy to talk and see how we can make 🌱kvitly fit your needs