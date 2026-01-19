If you manage websites or marketing for clients, you know the "branding dilemma." You want to give your clients a professional dashboard where they can see their website, check their analytics, and play with AI tools, but sending them to a third-party platform feels like you’re losing a bit of your brand’s magic.

You’ve built the relationship and the trust. Why should your clients log into someone else’s software?

We built 🌱kvitly white-label so you can stop being a "middleman" for other platforms and start being the owner of your own. It’s the same simple, powerful AI-engine we’ve spent years building, but now it wears your colors, your logo, and lives on your domain.

What is 🌱kvitly white-label?

Think of it as your own personal instance of 🌱kvitly. It’s all the same powerful engine we have (AI assistant, website builder, all the integrations and marketing tools), but with your brand front and center. When your clients log in, they won’t see our logo or colors; they’ll see yours. It’s your domain, your name, and your unique brand identity.

Who is this for?

This is for the agency owners who want to provide more transparency to their clients, the consultants who want to offer a "business-in-a-box," and the entrepreneurs who want to launch a SaaS without spending a year on development.

What about payments?

One of the coolest parts is that you can make your instance function like a true SaaS. You can even set up custom tier-based pricing, just like the plans we offer directly to small businesses at 🌱kvitly.

If you choose so, we can connect your Stripe account directly to the platform. When your customers pay for their subscriptions, the money goes straight to you.

If you’d rather keep payments out of the platform (perhaps you bill clients separately or include the service in a larger package) you can simply use it as a branded tool for your community.

Custom templates

We’re also making it possible for you to have your own custom templates. If you have a specific design style or industry-specific layout that works for your audience, we can build those in so your clients start with a look that works best for them and you.

The setup journey

Setting up a white-label instance might sound like a huge technical project, but we’ve simplified it into a partnership. Here is how we get you live:

The brand kit: you provide us with your assets and colors. Domain: you choose where the platform lives (e.g., portal.youragency.com). We help you point your domain to our servers so everything stays under your URL. Knowledge sync: this is the cool part. If you want built-in AI assistant to give advice exactly the way you do, you can provide us with a "knowledge base". We’ll feed that to the AI so it speaks your language. Deployment & testing: our team takes 1-2 weeks to build your instance. Once it’s ready, we’ll do a "joint stress-test" together to make sure the platform feels like your brand. Launch: we set up a dedicated channel for you where you can see real-time logs of new sign-ups and activity, and we’re always there for support.

We’re growing together

Full disclosure: this is a new chapter for 🌱kvitly. We are still ironing out some of the finer details, and we’re looking for partners who are excited to grow with us. We’re moving fast, adding new features and designs weekly, all of which will flow directly into your instance too.

Pricing starts with a bundle of 15 fully-packed websites, and you can scale up in batches of 10 as your community grows.

Ready to put your name on the engine? Let’s talk.