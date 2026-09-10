If you run a small business on your own — or with a tiny team — you've probably opened a dozen tabs comparing website builders and given up halfway through. They all promise the same thing: a beautiful site in minutes. The real question is different. Once the site is live, what happens to the orders, the customers, the follow-up emails, and the payments? That's where these four platforms start to look very different.

This is an honest comparison of 🌱kvitly, Wix, Shopify, and Squarespace for solopreneurs, freelancers, and small businesses. We'll be upfront about who each one is genuinely best for — and yes, 🌱kvitly is our platform, so we'll show you exactly where it fits and where it doesn't.

The short version

🌱kvitly — an all-in-one platform: website, online store, CRM, payments, and marketing automation in one place. Best if you want to run the whole business from one tool without paying for four subscriptions.

— an all-in-one platform: website, online store, CRM, payments, and marketing automation in one place. Best if you want to run the whole business from one tool without paying for four subscriptions. Wix — the most flexible general-purpose website builder. Best if design freedom and a huge app market matter more than having everything built in.

— the most flexible general-purpose website builder. Best if design freedom and a huge app market matter more than having everything built in. Shopify — the specialist for serious e-commerce. Best if selling products at scale is the entire point of your business.

— the specialist for serious e-commerce. Best if selling products at scale is the entire point of your business. Squarespace — the design-led choice. Best for portfolios, service sites, and brands where the look comes first.

If you just want the winner for a small all-in-one business, keep reading — the interesting part is why.

Pricing at a glance (2026)

All prices below are the lowest advertised monthly rate on annual billing. Watch the transaction fees — that's where the real cost often hides.

🌱kvitly — free Start plan; Grow at $8/mo; Thrive at $17/mo for the full feature set; Evergreen at $130/mo for white-label. No platform commission on your sales (you still pay your payment provider's standard rate, like on any platform).

— free Start plan; Grow at $8/mo; Thrive at $17/mo for the full feature set; Evergreen at $130/mo for white-label. No platform commission on your sales (you still pay your payment provider's standard rate, like on any platform). Wix — free plan with ads; paid from $17/mo (Light); e-commerce from $29/mo (Core); up to $159/mo. Around 2.9% + $0.30 payment processing.

— free plan with ads; paid from $17/mo (Light); e-commerce from $29/mo (Core); up to $159/mo. Around 2.9% + $0.30 payment processing. Shopify — no free plan; selling starts at $39/mo (Basic), Grow is $105/mo, Advanced $399/mo. Adds 0.6–2% on top of your processor unless you use Shopify Payments.

— no free plan; selling starts at $39/mo (Basic), Grow is $105/mo, Advanced $399/mo. Adds 0.6–2% on top of your processor unless you use Shopify Payments. Squarespace — no free plan (14-day trial); from about $19/mo (Basic, with a 2% fee); Core at $29/mo removes the fee; up to $99/mo.

Quick read: 🌱kvitly and Wix have a genuine free plan; Shopify and Squarespace don't. To actually sell online, Shopify starts at $39/mo, Squarespace at about $19–29/mo, Wix at $29/mo, and 🌱kvitly at $17/mo — with a full store already available on the $8 Grow plan.

🌱kvitly — the whole business in one tool

🌱kvitly started in 2015 as a website builder (called Staronka, in Minsk) and grew into something bigger once we realized a website is never the goal — it's one tool in running a business. Today it's a website builder, online store, CRM, payment handling, and marketing automation, with an AI assistant woven through it.

The idea is simple: instead of stitching together a site builder, a separate store, a CRM, an email tool, and a payment plugin, you do it all in one place. You build a page or a full site with no code, add products, take payments, and every order and customer lands in a CRM you didn't have to set up. The AI assistant helps write copy, generate social posts, and suggest next steps for your niche.

Best for: solopreneurs, freelancers, coaches, and small businesses that want to launch fast and run everything from one dashboard — without a growing stack of subscriptions.

Where it's honest about limits: kvitly isn't built to run a 10,000-SKU warehouse or a huge multinational store — that's Shopify's world. And it's a younger, smaller company than the giants here. What you get in return is a tool built by people who run a small business themselves and ship features based on what customers actually ask for.

Pricing: a free Start plan (one page, up to 50 products), Grow at $8/mo, Thrive at $17/mo for unlimited pages and products plus full AI, and Evergreen at $130/mo for agencies who want white-label. 14-day trial, no credit card.

Wix — the flexible all-rounder

Wix is the household name in website building, and for good reason. Its drag-and-drop editor gives you near-total control over where things go, it has an enormous app market for adding features, and it covers everything from a one-page site to a bookings-based service business.

Best for: people who want maximum design flexibility and don't mind assembling features from apps. If you love tinkering with layouts, Wix rewards you.

Trade-offs: that flexibility is also the catch. Once you add apps for a CRM, email marketing, or advanced e-commerce, the monthly cost climbs and you're back to managing several tools inside one platform. The free plan shows Wix ads, and e-commerce only unlocks on the $29/mo Core plan and up. Processing runs around 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction.

Shopify — the e-commerce specialist

Shopify is the strongest platform here for one job: selling products at scale. Inventory, shipping, multi-channel selling, a checkout that handles big traffic spikes, and a deep app ecosystem built entirely around commerce. If your business is fundamentally a store, Shopify is hard to beat.

Best for: dedicated online stores — especially ones planning to grow into serious volume, sell across many channels, or hire a team to run operations.

Trade-offs: it's the most expensive way in. There's no free plan; real selling starts at $39/mo (Basic) and the popular Grow plan is $105/mo. If you don't use Shopify Payments, Shopify adds 0.6–2% on top of your processor's rate. And Shopify is a store first — it isn't designed to be your website-plus-CRM-plus-marketing hub. For a service business or solopreneur, much of what you pay for goes unused.

Squarespace — design-first websites

Squarespace makes the best-looking templates in this group with the least effort. If you want a polished portfolio, a service-business site, or a brand page that looks designed rather than assembled, Squarespace gets you there fast and cleanly.

Best for: creatives, service providers, and brands where visual quality is the priority, with light e-commerce alongside.

Trade-offs: there's no free plan (14-day trial only), the Basic plan still charges a 2% transaction fee, and its CRM and marketing automation are lighter than a dedicated all-in-one. It's a website tool that also sells, more than a business-operations tool.

How to choose — a quick decision guide

Ask what your business actually is, not just what your website should look like:

"I want to run my whole small business from one place, cheaply." → 🌱kvitly. Site, store, customers, and marketing in one tool, starting free and $17/mo for the full feature set.

→ 🌱kvitly. Site, store, customers, and marketing in one tool, starting free and $17/mo for the full feature set. "I want to design every pixel and pick my own apps." → Wix.

→ Wix. "I'm building a product store and I want it to scale big." → Shopify.

→ Shopify. "I want the most beautiful site with minimal effort." → Squarespace.

For most solopreneurs and small teams, the deciding factor isn't the website itself — every tool here builds a decent site. It's everything that happens after a visitor arrives: capturing the lead, taking the payment, and following up. That's the case for an all-in-one, and it's exactly the gap 🌱kvitly was built to fill.

Frequently asked questions

Which platform is cheapest for a small business?

🌱kvitly. It has a free Start plan, a full online store from $8/mo (Grow), and its complete feature set at $17/mo (Thrive) — and it doesn't add a platform commission on your sales. Shopify is the most expensive to start, with no free plan and selling from $39/mo.

Do these platforms charge extra fees on my sales?

Everyone pays a payment processor (like Stripe) its standard rate. On top of that: Wix adds about 2.9% + $0.30 processing, Shopify adds 0.6–2% unless you use Shopify Payments, and Squarespace charges 2% on its Basic plan (0% on higher plans). 🌱kvitly doesn't add its own commission on your sales.

Can I move from Wix, Shopify, or Squarespace to 🌱kvitly?

Yes. Most small businesses rebuild rather than migrate one-to-one, because you're usually consolidating several tools into one. 🌱kvitly's 14-day free trial (no card) lets you set up your site, store, and CRM before you switch anything off.

Is Shopify better than 🌱kvitly?

For a large, product-only store planning serious scale — often yes, that's what Shopify is built for. For a solopreneur or small business that also needs a website, CRM, and marketing in one affordable place, 🌱kvitly does more for far less.

Do I need to know how to code for any of these?

No. All four are no-code, drag-and-drop builders. 🌱kvitly also uses AI to help write content and set things up, which shortens the launch even further.

The bottom line

There's no single "best" builder — there's the best one for the kind of business you're running. Choose Shopify for a large-scale store, Squarespace for a design-led brand site, and Wix if you want the most control and don't mind assembling apps.

But if you're a solopreneur, freelancer, or small business that wants to launch a site, sell, manage customers, and market — all from one tool, without paying for four — 🌱kvitly is built for exactly that. You can start free and have your business online today.

Try 🌱kvitly free for 14 days →