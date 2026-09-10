SEO in 2026 has two front doors. There's still Google — where most searches begin — and now there are AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews, where people increasingly get an answer without clicking at all. Ranking well in both takes the right tools: to find what people search for, fix what's broken on your site, sharpen your content, and track where you show up.

Here are the best website SEO tools in 2026, grouped by the job they do — with honest notes on what's free, what's worth paying for, and where to start. We make a website builder with SEO built in (🌱kvitly), so we'll also be clear about the one thing no tool can do for you: give you a technically sound site to optimize in the first place.

Start with an SEO-ready website (the foundation)

SEO tools optimize what already exists. If your site is slow, messy in structure, or missing meta tags, you'll spend your tool budget fixing problems you never needed to have. That's the case for building on a foundation that's search-ready by default.

🌱kvitly is a website builder with the SEO basics built in: a clean, crawlable page structure, editable meta titles and descriptions, mobile-responsive layouts, fast loading, and SSL — plus AI help to write the pages and content in the first place. It won't track your rankings or analyse competitors (that's what the tools below are for), but it means those tools have far less to repair.

Best for: freelancers and small businesses who want a professional, search-ready site without hiring a developer to fix technical SEO later.

Pricing: free Start plan; full feature set from $17/mo (Thrive). 14-day trial, no credit card.

New to this? Our guide on AI vs traditional website builders covers how AI builders handle SEO structure out of the box.

Free essentials from Google (start here)

Before you pay for anything, set these up. They're free, they're the source of truth for how Google sees your site, and every other tool builds on their data.

Google Search Console — see which queries bring you clicks, submit sitemaps, catch indexing errors, and now track how you appear in AI Overviews. Non-negotiable.

— see which queries bring you clicks, submit sitemaps, catch indexing errors, and now track how you appear in AI Overviews. Non-negotiable. Google Analytics 4 (GA4) — understand what visitors do once they arrive, and which pages actually convert.

— understand what visitors do once they arrive, and which pages actually convert. Google Keyword Planner & Google Trends — free keyword ideas and search-demand trends straight from Google.

— free keyword ideas and search-demand trends straight from Google. PageSpeed Insights & Lighthouse — measure Core Web Vitals and loading speed, which are real ranking factors.

— measure Core Web Vitals and loading speed, which are real ranking factors. Rich Results Test — check that your structured data (FAQs, products, reviews) is eligible for rich snippets.

All-in-one SEO suites

When you're ready to invest, one all-in-one suite covers keyword research, competitor analysis, rank tracking, and site audits in a single dashboard. Most teams pick one, not both.

Semrush — the most feature-complete suite: keyword research, competitor gap analysis, rank tracking, and audits. Best if you want one tool for everything. From around $139/mo.

— the most feature-complete suite: keyword research, competitor gap analysis, rank tracking, and audits. Best if you want one tool for everything. From around $139/mo. Ahrefs — famous for the deepest backlink data and a great Content Gap tool; a favourite for link building and competitor research. Entry plans from about $29/mo, with the standard Lite plan around $129/mo.

Budget-friendly keyword research

If a full suite is overkill, these cover the core research job for far less.

Mangools (KWFinder) — clean, beginner-friendly keyword and SERP data. From about $30–40/mo.

— clean, beginner-friendly keyword and SERP data. From about $30–40/mo. AnswerThePublic — visualises the real questions people ask around a topic — gold for FAQ sections and content ideas. From about $13/mo.

Technical SEO & site audits

Screaming Frog SEO Spider — crawls your whole site to find broken links, redirect chains, missing titles, and duplicate content. Free up to 500 URLs; paid around $279/year.

— crawls your whole site to find broken links, redirect chains, missing titles, and duplicate content. Free up to 500 URLs; paid around $279/year. SEOptimer (or Semrush Site Audit) — automated audits with prioritised, plain-English fixes. SEOptimer from about $29/mo.

Content optimization

These score your draft against what's already ranking and tell you what to add before you publish.

Surfer SEO — analyses top-ranking pages and guides your on-page content in real time, with growing support for AI search too. From about $49–99/mo.

— analyses top-ranking pages and guides your on-page content in real time, with growing support for AI search too. From about $49–99/mo. Clearscope — a premium, no-frills content-optimization tool loved by editorial teams. From about $129/mo.

AI search visibility (the 2026 must-watch)

This is the newest category, and the reason a 2026 list looks different from a 2024 one. As people ask ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google's AI Overviews instead of scrolling ten blue links, a new job appears: making sure those answer engines cite you. It's called answer-engine optimization (AEO), or generative-engine optimization (GEO), and these tools track and improve your AI visibility.

SE Ranking's AI visibility (SE Visible) — tracks brand mentions and sentiment across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and AI Overviews. From about $99/mo.

— tracks brand mentions and sentiment across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and AI Overviews. From about $99/mo. Writesonic — pairs AI-visibility tracking with workflows to fix missed citations. From about $199/mo.

— pairs AI-visibility tracking with workflows to fix missed citations. From about $199/mo. Profound and Nightwatch — enterprise and hybrid options that blend traditional rank tracking with AI-answer monitoring. From about $39–99/mo.

You don't need these on day one — but knowing the category exists is half the battle. The practical starting move is free: Google Search Console now reports AI Overview impressions, so you can watch this shift without paying anything.

Pricing at a glance

Free: Google Search Console, GA4, Keyword Planner, Trends, PageSpeed Insights, Rich Results Test; Screaming Frog (up to 500 URLs).

Google Search Console, GA4, Keyword Planner, Trends, PageSpeed Insights, Rich Results Test; Screaming Frog (up to 500 URLs). Under $50/mo: AnswerThePublic (~$13), SEOptimer (~$29), Ahrefs Starter (~$29), Mangools (~$30–40), Surfer (from ~$49).

AnswerThePublic (~$13), SEOptimer (~$29), Ahrefs Starter (~$29), Mangools (~$30–40), Surfer (from ~$49). $100/mo and up: Ahrefs Lite (~$129), Clearscope (~$129), Semrush (~$139+), and most AI-visibility tools (from ~$99).

How to build your SEO stack (by stage)

Just starting: an SEO-ready site (🌱kvitly) plus all the free Google tools. That covers most of what a small site needs, at zero extra cost.

an SEO-ready site (🌱kvitly) plus all the free Google tools. That covers most of what a small site needs, at zero extra cost. Growing: add one all-in-one suite (Semrush or Ahrefs) for keyword and competitor research, and Screaming Frog for technical checks.

add one all-in-one suite (Semrush or Ahrefs) for keyword and competitor research, and Screaming Frog for technical checks. Scaling / content-heavy: add a content optimizer (Surfer or Clearscope) and start tracking AI-search visibility.

Frequently asked questions

What are the best free SEO tools in 2026?

Google's own: Search Console, Analytics 4, Keyword Planner, Trends, PageSpeed Insights, and the Rich Results Test. Screaming Frog is also free for sites under 500 URLs. For most small websites, these plus an SEO-ready builder are enough to start.

Do I need both Semrush and Ahrefs?

No. They overlap heavily, so most people pick one. Choose Semrush for the broadest all-in-one toolkit, or Ahrefs if backlinks and competitor research matter most.

What is answer-engine optimization (AEO)?

It's optimizing so that AI answer engines — ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews — mention and cite your site, not just ranking in classic search results. In 2026 it's the fastest-growing corner of SEO, with dedicated tracking tools like SE Visible, Writesonic, and Profound.

Which SEO tools are best for a beginner or small business?

Start free: the Google tools above, on top of a website that's built to be search-ready. Add one affordable research tool (Mangools or AnswerThePublic) when you're ready to go deeper. See our best AI website builders for freelancers guide for SEO-friendly build options.

Does my website builder affect SEO?

Yes, a lot. Site speed, clean structure, mobile-friendliness, and editable meta tags are all ranking factors, and they're decided by how your site is built. A builder with SEO built in — like 🌱kvitly — means fewer technical problems for your tools to fix later.

The bottom line

The best SEO "stack" in 2026 isn't the most expensive one — it's the right few tools for your stage. Start with the free Google tools and a site that's search-ready from day one; add a suite, a crawler, a content optimizer, and AI-visibility tracking only as you grow.

And since every tool here optimizes a site that already exists, the smartest first move is building on a foundation that's search-ready by default. 🌱kvitly gives you that — a fast, clean, mobile-friendly site with the SEO basics built in, so your tools have less to fix and your content can do the winning.

Try 🌱kvitly free for 14 days →