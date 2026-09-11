Selling online used to mean a developer, a designer, and a few weeks of work. Not anymore. Today you can build a real online store and start accepting payments in an afternoon — no code, no big budget. This guide walks through it step by step, from your first product to your first paid order.

We'll use 🌱kvitly as the example — an all-in-one platform where your site, store, payments, and customers live together — but the steps apply to any modern no-code builder.

Before you start: what you'll need

Something to sell — physical products, digital downloads, or services, with clear prices.

— physical products, digital downloads, or services, with clear prices. A payment provider account — such as Stripe — to actually collect money. You'll connect it to your store; setup takes minutes.

— such as Stripe — to actually collect money. You'll connect it to your store; setup takes minutes. Product photos and a few lines of copy — even simple, well-lit photos convert; AI can help draft the descriptions.

— even simple, well-lit photos convert; AI can help draft the descriptions. A domain (optional) — nice for branding, but you can launch on a free subdomain and add one later.

Step 1. Choose where to build your store

First decision: your own store or a marketplace. A marketplace (like Etsy) gives you instant traffic but takes a cut and owns the customer. Your own store — built on a platform like 🌱kvitly, Shopify, or Sellfy — means your branding, your customer list, and lower fees. For most small businesses building something lasting, your own store wins. We compare the options in the top platforms to sell digital products and in 🌱kvitly vs Wix vs Shopify vs Squarespace.

Step 2. Add your products

Create a product for each item you sell. For each one, add a clear name, a photo or two, a short benefit-led description, and the price. Add variants (size, colour, plan) where relevant, and mark whether it's a physical item that ships or a digital file that's delivered automatically after payment. Keep descriptions scannable — lead with the benefit, then the details.

Step 3. Connect payments

This is the part that turns a website into a business. Connect your payment provider (Stripe is the common choice — it handles cards, and often Apple Pay and Google Pay). In your store settings, link the account, set your currency, and switch on test mode to run a practice order end to end before you go live. Note any tax or VAT rules for your region; many providers can help calculate them. With 🌱kvitly you connect your own provider and pay only its standard processing rate — there's no extra platform commission on your sales.

Step 4. Design the storefront and checkout

Shoppers decide fast, so keep it clean: clear product images, obvious prices, and a prominent “Buy” button. Add trust signals — a short returns or delivery note, contact details, and any reviews. Above all, keep checkout short: every extra field loses sales. Test the whole thing on your phone, since most buyers will be on mobile.

Step 5. Launch and bring in customers

Connect your domain, place a real test order, then tell people: email your list, post on social, and ask happy customers to share. For longer-term traffic, make sure your store is search-ready — clean structure, product titles that match what people search for, and fast pages. Our guide to the best tools for website SEO covers the free essentials to start with.

Doing it all in one place with 🌱kvitly

The reason many small businesses use 🌱kvitly for this is that the store isn't a separate tool bolted onto a website. Your site, store, payments, CRM, and marketing are one platform: a new order becomes a customer in your CRM, you can follow up by email automatically, and the AI helps write your pages and product copy. One login, one customer list, no five-app stack to wire together.

Frequently asked questions

What's the easiest way to accept payments online?

Connect a payment provider like Stripe to your store builder. It processes cards (and usually Apple Pay and Google Pay), and modern builders link to it in a few clicks — no separate merchant account or code required.

Do I need a website to sell online?

Not a hand-coded one — but your own storefront helps a lot. A no-code builder like 🌱kvitly creates a branded store with checkout and a customer list built in, so you own the relationship instead of renting space on a marketplace.

How much does it cost to start an online store?

You can start free on 🌱kvitly's Start plan, with full features from $17/mo. Beyond the platform, you pay your payment provider's standard processing rate (roughly 2.9% + $0.30 per sale) — there's no separate platform commission on 🌱kvitly.

Can I sell digital products too?

Yes — ebooks, templates, courses, and downloads are delivered automatically after payment. If digital products are your main focus, see our guide to the top platforms to sell digital products online.

The bottom line

An online store is no longer a big project — pick a platform, add your products, connect payments, and launch. 🌱kvitly lets you build the store, take payments, and keep your customers in one place. Start free and open your store today →