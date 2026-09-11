A landing page has one job: get one specific person to take one specific action. That's what makes it different from a homepage, and it's why a good landing page can be built in ten minutes — there's very little to decide once you know the formula. This guide walks you through that formula, section by section, and shows you how to ship one fast with 🌱kvitly.

"Converts" here means a visitor does the thing you built the page for: buys, books, signs up, or downloads. Everything on the page either moves them toward that action or gets in the way. The ten-minute version works because you're not designing from scratch — you're filling in a structure that's already proven.

The one rule: one page, one goal, one CTA

Before you write a word, decide the single action you want. Not "learn about us and maybe buy and follow us" — one action. Every button on the page should say the same thing and point to the same place. The fastest way to kill a landing page's conversion rate is to offer three choices; the visitor picks none of them. Pick the goal, then repeat its call to action two or three times down the page.

The 6 sections every converting page needs

Headline — what you offer and who it's for, in one line. Clear beats clever.

— what you offer and who it's for, in one line. Clear beats clever. Subheadline — one sentence on the benefit or how it works.

— one sentence on the benefit or how it works. Primary CTA — the button, high on the page, above the fold.

— the button, high on the page, above the fold. Proof — a testimonial, a number, a logo, or a guarantee. Something that says "others trusted this."

— a testimonial, a number, a logo, or a guarantee. Something that says "others trusted this." Benefits — three short blocks on what the visitor gets, framed as outcomes, not features.

— three short blocks on what the visitor gets, framed as outcomes, not features. Closing CTA — repeat the same button at the bottom, so nobody has to scroll back up.

Step 1 — Start from a template, not a blank page (2 min)

The ten minutes only works if you don't design from zero. Pick a landing-page template that already has the six sections above, or use an AI builder that generates the layout for you. With 🌱kvitly you describe what you're selling and the AI assistant drafts the whole page — structure, placeholder copy, and CTA — so you're editing, not building.

Step 2. Write the headline and CTA first (3 min)

These two do most of the converting, so spend your best minutes here. Headline formula that rarely fails: [outcome] for [who], without [pain]. For a button, use a verb that names the action — "Get my free trial," "Book a call," "Download the guide" — never just "Submit." If the AI drafted these, tighten them to sound like you and match exactly what the visitor gets on the other side of the click.

Step 3. Add proof and three benefits (3 min)

Drop in one real piece of proof — a customer quote, a result, a guarantee — right under the first CTA. Then write three benefit blocks. The trick is to turn every feature into an outcome: not "built-in CRM" but "never lose a lead again." People buy the result, not the mechanism. Keep each block to a bold line plus a sentence.

Step 4. Connect the CTA and publish (2 min)

Point every button at the same destination — a checkout, a booking form, or a sign-up — and make sure it captures the lead. This is where an all-in-one platform saves you: on 🌱kvitly the form feeds straight into your CRM and can trigger a follow-up email, so a conversion isn't just a click, it's a contact you can act on. Then hit publish. Ten minutes, live page.

Doing it fast with 🌱kvitly

🌱kvitly is built for exactly this: describe your offer, let the AI assistant generate a structured page, edit the headline and CTA, and publish — no code, no separate tools. Because the page, the form, the CRM, and the follow-up email all live in one platform, a landing page you build in ten minutes is already wired to capture and nurture the leads it brings in. That's the difference between a page that looks nice and one that actually converts into contacts.

Related reading

Choosing a tool to build on? See the best AI website builders for freelancers in 2026.

Wondering whether AI is the right way to build? Read AI website builder vs traditional website builder.

Once your page converts, help people find it with the best tools for website SEO in 2026.

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between a landing page and a homepage?

A homepage introduces your whole business and offers many paths. A landing page has one goal and one call to action, usually for a specific campaign or offer. Fewer choices, higher conversion.

How long should a landing page be?

As long as it needs to make the case and no longer. For a simple offer, the six sections above on one screen-and-a-bit is plenty. Higher-priced or complex offers need more proof and detail.

Do I need to know how to code or design?

No. With a template or an AI builder like 🌱kvitly, you fill in text and images on a proven layout. The design and the responsive behavior are handled for you.

How do I know if my landing page is working?

Track its conversion rate — visitors who take the action divided by total visitors. Watch one number, change one thing at a time (usually the headline or CTA first), and keep what lifts it.

The bottom line

A converting landing page isn't a design challenge — it's a structure you fill in: one goal, one CTA, six sections, real proof. Start from a template or let AI draft it, spend your best minutes on the headline and button, and wire the form to actually capture leads. Try 🌱kvitly free for 14 days and build your first converting page in the next ten minutes.